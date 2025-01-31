His Bully Brother Broke All His Toys, But He Responded By Destroying All His Models In A Fiery Blaze

Sibling rivalry is alive and well, my friends…

And this story is a good one!

If you like your revenge served ICE COLD, read on and get all the details below.

The Great Revenge of 1978. “It was summer of 1978. Grease was the word. It was sunny and beautiful and I (13,m) was sitting on the steps of the porch finishing up a model car. A flashy little orange Pinto station wagon. My brother, a jerk, worthy of 1,000 revenges, had just been booted from the Air Force and had moved back to our house. My brother loved models. His room in the basement was full of Navy ships and big airplanes and all of these crazy race cars and monster figures. It was like the Werewolf went to a car show on his dresser top. I was not a model guy, but my mom had taken my brother to the store to get a new model and I tagged along and ended up getting the Pinto model. My mom pushed for it, excited how we could “do them together!”

Oh, no!

I put my model together on the porch steps. My parents came out and got into the car, a few minutes later my brother comes out to join them and as he walked by me on the steps, he stomped on my model, punched me in the head and walked off to the car, hopped in and off they drove. I was alone for the afternoon. It was time for revenge. My brother had spent my whole life ruining my toys. He thought it was the funnest thing in the world, and even now, when he was almost 20, he was worse than ever. He was the brother who would find the Christmas presents and purposefully break mine and put them back in the box. He was a master of taking one piece that you needed for a game, or model, or a science experiment. When I got an electric train, he took the power pack. When I got a battery operating moving robot, he broke its leg so it would only go in a jerky circle. That list could go on and on.

It was time to get dirty.

I went to my brother’s room, took every single model, many going back to when he was a kid, and took them outside to the dirt pile. I made a lake for the navy ships, and lined it with a tarp, built roads and cardboard buildings and garages, and pulled up weeds and planted them like trees. I made an incredible little town with an airport, and a dock and parking lots full of cool fancy roadsters and race cars. And then I put firecrackers in all the models and got a bucket of gas out of our tank and poured it down the mountain like lava. Then I burned it. The Wolf Man and the Mummy and Frankenstein all met fiery ends.

It was epic!

The Navy was sunk without firing a round. Not a single plane launched to fight back and were all destroyed on the tarmac. When my family returned I was ready to be in huge trouble. My brother saw it first and just stared at me. He was six years older and had bullied me my whole life, but at 13 I was almost as tall as him but I was built. I moved 140 lb bales of hay on the farm. He didn’t say a word and walked away. It was a turning point for my life. My brother never hit me again after that. In fact, most of the bullying ended that day. He realized I was ready to start fighting back. I cleaned up the mess and I don’t know if my parents never noticed or what, but nobody ever said a word about it. I’ve never done another model.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

One reader shared a story.

Another person chimed in.

This reader nailed it.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user offered some life advice.

Younger brother revenge is the best!

And this one is epic.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.