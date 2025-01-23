His Fellow Summer Camp Teacher Bullied Him Incessantly, But He Was The Official Camp Photographer. So He Got Back At Him By Removing Him From All The Photos.

It’s a tough situation when you’re bullied on the job.

To be professional and preserve your own career, you need to be careful how you react or if you react at all.

See how the photographer in this story quietly got back at his bully.

Try to make me look bad? Nobody will see you! Or why you should not upset the official photographer. A few years ago, I was one of about 5 teachers in a summer camp. One of the teachers was very young and just out of university. As often happens, he thought he was the best.

His nastiness knew no limits.

For some reason he started complaining about me behind my back, never to my face, and making a big deal about miscommunications. At one point all the teachers had a meeting that I missed because like most meetings they are a waste of time, but he kept complaining about me, calling me stupid, etc. I know about this because the other teachers told me. He was the only person that had a problem with me. Again, not a word to my face.

But he messed with the wrong person.

One of my tasks as a hobby photographer, was to take pictures so at the end we could have a slideshow of summer camp moments. It took me hours and hours of extra work, but I photoshopped him out of every single picture. When possible I just cropped his head out. So there were many pictures with only his leg or an arm in the frame. The only picture where he finally appeared was the official photo with everyone in it. It would be strange if he didn’t appear on this picture. So I made him look red as if he was sunburnt, made his eyes look bloodshot and made his teeth look as yellow as canned corn. Nobody ever said anything to me. Most people look for themselves in the pictures, and everyone else found themselves just fine.

That’s a funny and clever way to get revenge!

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

That sounds like a movie.

He probably didn’t want to dig a deeper hole for himself.

It’s poetic, isn’t it?!

Haha he does sound like a spy.

With his fragile ego, I’m sure he did.

Who’s Mr. Tough Guy now?

