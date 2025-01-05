His Mom Always Asks The Women In The Family To Send Dessert Samples For “Approval” Before Holiday Parties, But She Never Approves Her Daughter In Law’s Recipes So She Backs Out Of The Party

It’s lovely when guests bring different foods or desserts to a party.

But imagine having to take samples beforehand and having them be approved or rejected by the host.

Well, this is exactly what this man’s mom does for every holiday, and his wife was finally done with it after her sample was rejected once again.

Let’s read the story and figure out who’s in the wrong.

AITA for calling my wife unreasonable for backing out of spending Christmas with my family after my mother rejected her cookie sample”? For every holiday, my mother would ask the women in the family (my sisters, sister-in-law, my wife, and my female cousins) to send “samples” of the desserts they plan to bring to the celebration for testing and to see if these desserts could make it to the “food menu”.

Has anyone ever heard of such a tradition? Cause I haven’t.

My wife has been complaining about my mother deliberately rejecting every dessert sample she sent. So many times my mother has told her that she’s being honest and keeping the guest’s best interest at heart. Yet my wife still thought that my mother was deliberately excluding her, since 2 of her dessert samples were rejected before.

Ouch. Nobody likes being scrutinized in this way, especially not by their mother-in-law.

For this year’s Christmas my mother is doing the same thing but this time, she told every woman who are participating to make a “cookie sample” and send it to her for testing. My wife took it as a challenge and to be honest she worked really hard to make a good sample and sent it to my mother days ago and the results just came in yesterday. I came home from work and found my wife upset. I asked what was wrong and she told me that my mother rejected the sample she sent and decided to exclude her baking from the food list/menu for Christmas this year.

His wife finally had enough, and things were about to reach a boiling point.

I didn’t know what to say, but then she told me she was backing out of the invitation to attend Christmas with my family. I was stunned when I heard her make this statement. I tried to talk to her but she said “it was done”. I called her unreasonable to decide to bail on the whole family over some cookie sample… That’s just freaking crazy and quite unreasonable.

It wasn’t just about the cookie sample. She was feeling rejected.

We had a full-on argument about it and she stated that my mother caused this but I told her that my mother is pretty serious and careful about the food she offers to the guests since we are going to have relatives coming from all sides of the country. She told me to stop mentioning it. Later I heard her cry despite telling her that her baking is amazing and people have preferences that’s all. AITA?

He twisted the knife in with his remarks and didn’t even realize it.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their point of view.

This person sounds baffled.

Another reader chimes in.

This person thinks his mom has an ulterior motive.

A commenter thinks the husband needs to step up.

Yup!

This “tradition” makes people feel left out and rejected.

He seems blind to what his mom is doing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.