His Mom’s Boyfriend Made Him Apologize After A Comment He Didn’t Appreciate, But They Turned The Joke Around On Him

I apologized to my mom. My folks divorced when I was 8. Dad passed when I was 13. By the time I was 18, mom had been dating for a while.

All three of them were hanging out and telling jokes.

One day, Mom, her BF, and I were sitting around the table, cracking jokes and such. Mom said one that was really off-color. I was used to her sense of humor. I had it, too.

He made a funny comment, but his mom’s boyfriend didn’t like it.

I looked over at Mom, and said, “Mom! You’re a dirty old lady.” She chuckled at that, but her boyfriend got annoyed. “That’s no way to talk to your mother! You apologize to her right now!”

So, he apologized jokingly.

Cue malicious compliance. I turned to Mom and said in a very sincere voice, “Mom, I’m sorry you’re a dirty old lady.” Before her BF could say anything, she chimed in with, “I’m not sorry!”

