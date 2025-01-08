His Overconfident Neighbors Insisted He Check The Property Line Before Building An Extension, But It Turned Out That They Were Completely Wrong About Where That Line Was

Some people behave as if they have never heard these wise words: “Pride comes before the fall”. So they keep learning it the hard way.

In this case, this guy has an uncle who had to deal with neighbors who demanded he check the property line before building an extension. They were so sure he was on their property line.

Check the property line before I build? Okey Dokey 🙂 The cast: U = My Uncle / NC = Neighbour’s Children So, a few years ago my uncle wanted to add an extension to the side of his house where his yard went round the side a bit. He asked the neighbor who is actually a really lovely older man who said “sure, feel free” and my uncle started to work.

Unfortuately the neighbour got ill and his demon seed (NC) started coming over and when they saw that my uncle was building close to the neighbours side yard they were furious. They immediately asked him to stop which my uncle did and the NC insisted he was building on the neighbours property. Now my uncle is a really really nice guy so to avoid any issues, he offered to buy the part of the yard he was going to extend to and offrered a reasonable 5k for it. (It wasn’t that big of a patch)

The Demon NC got greedy and refused so my uncle, being a gentleman, doubled it and offered 10K as he thought it was easier than going through the hassle of lawyers and property lines etc, but the NC still refused.

NC: You are crossing my dad’s property line and you can’t build on it. Either give us more money or stop building. We want to sell this house when he’s gone. (Yup, they were waiting for the sweet neighbor to die so they could sell his house) U: I think 10k is fair enough. I’m not using up that much and it is still close to my part of the property. NC: Nope, it’s not. Check the property lines. You are WAAAY past our property line. Offer us more money or stop building.

U: Are you sure you don’t want to take the money? NC: *Scoffs* Not what you are offering. Check the property lines, luv. (yup we are British… Sorry) So my Uncle complied with their wishes and stopped all building work. It was on ‘their property’ after all. Or was it? This is where the malicious compliance comes in.

He did exactly what the NC asked and got the original plans for both properties (still have no idea how) and checked the property lines to see how it was divided. Wouldn’t you know it… He wasn’t on their property line. They were on his. With a massive smile, my uncle went to the neighbors the next time the NC were around and kindly showed them the plans of the properties, clearly showing where the properties were divided.

Their faces when they realized they had not only missed out on an easy 10K, they had in fact lost their dad about 1/4 of this yard was priceless.

They had to move the fence and my uncle got to build his extension stress free. (Sorry; no angry outburst or anything like that) Moral of the story: If you want to build and the neighbors’ kids insist you should check the property lines, DO IT. You might just save some money and gain some land 🙂

He never lost his composure, and justice was made.

Pride comes before the fall.

