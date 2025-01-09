Homeowner Said Her House Burned Down Because Her Internet Wi-Fi Box Overheated

Hot home appliances are nothing to fool with, my friends!

And this woman knows all about it…

Her name is Kee and she talked to TikTok viewers about how things got extremely scary all because of her internet Wi-Fi box.

Kee showed viewers the aftermath of what looks like a devastating fire in her house caused by an Internet Wi-Fi box.

She said, “We literally lost everything today.”

Kee told viewers that Quantum Fiber gave her a new Wi-Fi box two months ago, but the service was bad and a technician had to come to her house to fix it.

She said, “Quantum Fiber, count your ******* days.”

Here’s the video.

@yeahthatskeeee Literally unreal!!! @QuantumFiber box overheated & set my house on fire! My family lost everything 😔 They just made everyone get new boxes about 2 months ago & this happens. Mind you the wifi never fully worked correctly after we got it & they sent a technician out to try & “fix” it & this happens. If anyone would like to donate & help out my go fund me link is: https://gofund.me/e4b1326e. #UNBELIEVABLE❗️#fyp #foryoupage #losteverything ♬ original sound – YeahThatsKeeee 😘

Kee posted a follow-up video and explained about the heartbreaking situation, “I don’t really know how to feel. It’s like, my kids just have nothing to come home to. My nieces and nephews have nothing to come home to.”

@yeahthatskeeee I know a lot of ppl have been wanting an update & alot of you are really concerned. I dont really do social media because im not use to letting ppl into so much of my life … butttt ill also answer a few questions. Dont judge us for having faith & trying to stay positive. Yall have no clue what ppl go through behind closed doors. & for the record we were renting & didnt have renters insurance 🤦🏾‍♀️. Ill explain that as well … just bare with me ❤️ #fyp #foryoupage #losteverything #housefire#foryou #fypage ♬ original sound – YeahThatsKeeee 😘

A new fire hazard to be aware of!

