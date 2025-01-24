Husband Locks The Door When He Comes Inside, But His Wife Forgets To Lock It. Now She’s Mad At Him For Not Checking To Make Sure The Door Is Locked.

It’s amazing how quickly small habits can turn into big issues in a household.

What would you do if your partner asked you to take on a responsibility you’d already adjusted your habits to address? Would you accept the extra burden? Or would you push back when it felt unfair?

In the following story, one husband is facing this exact dilemma with his wife.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not checking to see if my wife locks the door? I (34m) had a brief time a few months ago when my wife (32f) found our front door had been left unlocked overnight a couple of times (we were home). She said this made her uncomfortable. Who left it unlocked? Who’s to say? Maybe me. I can own up to that.

He thought he’d solved the problem.

So I started making a strong habit of making sure I always lock the door when I come in the house. Even if I’m going to be going back outside quickly. Problem solved, right?

Well, fast forward to now, and all of a sudden, my wife comes to me and says, “What can we do to make sure you check to see if the door is locked at the end of the night? This is like three times now that I’ve brought it up. I go to bed before you, so it should be your responsibility.”

He tried to explain his side, but she didn’t want to hear it.

Now, I know she was the last one home yesterday. Neither of us left the house after she got home. So she left the door unlocked last night and is mad at me for not checking behind her. I explained my perspective and the change in habits I had made. But she keeps on saying since I am usually the last one awake, I should be checking the door, and she is now being terse/short with me. I can see the logic to both our rationales, but am I being unreasonable to think she’s a touch ridiculous about this? She left the door unlocked, didn’t say that she did, and got mad at me for not checking behind her. AITA?

Eek! This is a tricky situation.

Let’s check out how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

It doesn’t seem like his wife will change her stance on this.

