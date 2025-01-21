If You Love Seeing Red, You Have A Lot In Common With Our Ancestors

The earliest known use of color by humans dates back to ancient times when our ancestors used natural pigments to express creativity and communicate ideas.

These early uses of color played a role in cultural and symbolic practices, leaving a fascinating legacy that still captivates scientists today.

Early Use of Natural Pigments

Evidence shows that early humans used natural substances like red ochre, a type of iron-rich clay, to create color. Red ochre has been found in archaeological sites dating back at least 200,000 years, suggesting it was among the first pigments used by humans.

This pigment was likely utilized for body decoration, painting, and even as part of burial rituals, showing its significance in early human culture.

Symbolism and Communication

Color wasn’t just for decoration. Early humans used it to convey messages or meanings.

For instance, red ochre could symbolize life, blood, or vitality, depending on the cultural context. These symbolic uses helped foster social bonds and shared understanding within early human groups.



One of the most famous examples of early color use is cave paintings. Found in places like France and Spain, these artworks date back tens of thousands of years. Early humans used natural pigments like ochre, charcoal, and manganese to depict animals, human figures, and abstract symbols. These paintings were likely tied to rituals or storytelling, showcasing an early form of artistic expression.

Tools and Techniques

Creating and using pigments required skill and ingenuity. Early humans ground minerals into powders and mixed them with water or animal fat to make paint. This process not only demonstrates creativity but also highlights the technical understanding of these ancient communities.

The early use of color laid the foundation for modern art, symbolism, and communication. Today, we still use color to express emotions, convey messages, and enhance our surroundings—a testament to the creativity and resourcefulness of our ancestors.

By studying how early humans used color, researchers gain insight into the origins of human culture and the ways we’ve evolved to communicate and express ourselves.

I had no idea red featured so prominently in human history.

