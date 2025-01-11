Their In-Laws Turn The Holiday Season Into A Reason To Ask For Handouts, So This Couple Cancels Their Christmas Plans

After years of freeloading—from not paying for shared expenses at football games to grabbing drive-thru meals before Thanksgiving dinner—one person has finally had enough of their in-laws.

Tired of their entitled behavior, she’s considering canceling Christmas this year for her own sanity.

Read on for the story.

AITA for canceling Christmas with my in-laws? My husband is amazing and everything about him makes me incredibly happy. Except his mother and brother. They have always treated him poorly and less than and that really has always upset me. My husband is a hard worker and we’ve built a wonderful life for ourselves. Bought a house. Have great jobs. Ect. Whilst his brother (30) still lives with his mother and has 0 desire to build a life for himself.

Sounds like his mom and brother are busy building their lives…one grudge and freeload at a time.

Here lately I’ve noticed how much they actually mooch off us. It started small and now has escalated and I can’t handle it anymore. Here’s a couple of examples. So for MY birthday and his brothers (our birthdays are two days apart) we decided to go to an Alabama football game. We informed his brother that we would front the tickets, parking and gas as part of his gift. However, we paid for almost everything. We paid for breakfast, lunch, and beers at the game with full intention that he would pay us back. When we bought him a beer he never mentioned paying us back and then he got up to go to the concession stand and he grabbed two beers. I fully thought he grabbed my husband a beer as well to repay him for the beer we had bought him.

Ah yes, the classic ‘gift yourself with someone else’s wallet’ move.

But when my husband asked if the beer was for him he said no, and then just sat down.. that made me super super upset because the lack of self-awareness really grinds my gears. He never paid us back for any of the stuff that we paid for and just acted like we almost owed it to him.. the tickets were $1300. Then we decided to do a Thanksgiving at our house and I said that I would cook all of the food and that they could just come over and bring alcohol. They went through a drive-through right before coming over to our house knowing that we cooked a full meal.

Nothing says gratitude like that…

It isn’t like my cooking is bad. They like it when they’ve eaten it. I just thought it was super inconsiderate considering I spent so much money on food and so much time cooking it. They didn’t even bring their alcohol and expected us to provide it for them. I know his mother struggles financially but his brother has a job and can FULLY support himself since he has little to no bills. These are just two examples of what I’ve dealt with for 4 years and i feel like ever since my husband dropped how much he got paid (his brother asked) they’ve really amped up taking advantage of it. We are very well off and they assume we will just front everything. I officially have 0 desire to be around them and have thought about canceling Christmas with them all together this year. Am I a jerk for not wanting to be around them? My husband is also on my side with this and understands my anger.

Now the question is, should they stick to their guns or is this taking it too far?

Overall, the general consensus on Reddit is NTA.

This person has a good suggestion.

This person thinks the conclusion is totally fair.

When “family time” starts to feel like a never-ending charity event, maybe it’s time to skip the gifts and give them some space.

The holidays should be at least a little relaxing, after all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.