iPhone User Helps You Customize Your iPhone Privacy In iOS 18

Tons of people have iPhones and many users have privacy concerns about how their data may be used by Apple, other companies and individuals.

TikToker @alexeztechtips posted a video about a recent iPhone update (iOS 18), “So Apple doesn’t have that information.”

“Let’s talk about ‘Improve Search,'” he begins.

“This allows Apple to store search from Safari, Siri, Images.” The downside is that this also prevents ad personalization.

“If you’re someone who is very private about data, switch this off.”

Alex does his quick tutorial by filming an iPhone and showing himself toggle each setting off.

This makes it very easy for people without an aptitude for technology.

There is no filler in this video and he gets straight to the point.

Next, he shows us how to toggle off “Automatic Sharing” under the “Shared with you” section to prevent things being shared from your Messages with your other applications.

Then he explains that screen sharing will display your updates, so “Surrounding people will be able to see that as well.”

Like the other settings, he shows that it’s easy to turn off.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

I can see that. It’s a drawback of a very fast tutorial.

Some of iOS is counterintuitive, I find.

Alex got some shade for his ironically poor audio recording.

I doubt that’s the iOS’s fault.

I have mixed feelings about these settings being on as a default.

I’m not sure toggling these things off really improves your privacy.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!