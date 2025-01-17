Customer Demanded An Employee Explain To Her Daughter Why He’s “Taking Christmas Away” From Her, So He Figured It Was Best To Be Honest

Some people will make up anything just to get away with paying their bills.

Yes, I will tell your child why she isn’t getting Christmas. So, I used to work at a TV provider many years ago. Christmas time was the worst, because customers would call in complaining that they cannot pay their TV bill. Because, of course, “It is taking Christmas away from my child!!!” And how could I be such a mean and uncaring evil person?

Thing is, when every third call is like this, I stopped caring two days after Halloween. One of these parents call in on a late December day. They wanted to know why they not only had to pay their $145 bill this Christmas season. But also why we expected them to pay for the seven pay-per-view adult movies, as well (all starting at $13.99).

The upset mother is yelling at me, when I hear this: “Lisa! You get over here. You (referring to myself), I want you to tell my daughter why she isn’t getting Christmas this year. Go on, TELL HER!” So, I get this girl on the phone who sighs as Mother Dearest walks into the other room.

Daughter: “Hey, let me guess you want to tell me something.” Me: “Yeah, I hate to tell you this, but your Mother has overspent herself. And you probably aren’t going to get anything for Christmas.” Child: “Yeah, mom hardly ever pays the bills. Sorry, you aren’t the first person she has put me on the phone with this year. But, you are the first one who was honest with me. So, thanks.”

Me: “Well Lisa, just don’t let these things define who you become in life. The only one who can stop you is yourself. Not me or even your mother.” Child: “Thanks. Mom is coming back. Don’t worry, I get Christmas with my neighbors. I’m good.” Mother: “So, now are you going to cancel my bill?”

Apparently, she had been getting her service credited using this tactic. Me: “Nope, you still owe us a minimum of $150 before we can re-instate your account.” Mother: “You’re heartless! Taking Christmas away from my littl angel!” And she slammed the phone down.

Sometimes, children are smarter and more understanding than their parents.

That definitely seems like the case here.

