It Is Always A Good Idea To Review All Of Your Bills Closely Each Month, But This TikToker Says To Look At T-Mobile Extra Close

When you have your phones through a company, you should be able to trust them to charge you the correct amount each month.

This TikToker looked at her bill after a year and a half only to discover that T-Mobile had been charging her for two lines when she only had one.

She is angry, and made a video about it to warn other customers.

In the video she says, “If y’all have T-Mobile I’m going to need y’all to check your bills real nice. And be careful out there because they been charging me for two lines and I have one.”

I would be irate. She goes on with the story, “Alright, so I had my mom on my plan for a while and I took her off in September of 2023.”

Simple enough.

Once she found out that she had been double charged all this time, she called T-Mobile and said, “I canceled my mother’s line in September of 2023. He goes, ‘Oh, they forgot.'”

That is absolutely unacceptable.

Once they added up how much she had overpaid over the past 18 years he refunded her part of it and then said he would have to get back in touch with her the following week to set up the remainder.

She was mad and said, “What’s wrong with today? What’s wrong with Tomorrow? What’s wrong with the next day? Why you got to wait?”

She is still waiting, but hopefully they will get her that full refund.

I’ll have to go review my bill, I haven’t looked at it in a while.

