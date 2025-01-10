‘Just as many Christmas tree fires happen in January as they do in December.’ – A Firefighter’s Wife Issued A Warning About Christmas Tree Safety

We all want to stay safe during the holiday season, and a woman named Jess was nice enough to tell TikTokkers what they need to do in regard to fire safety with their Christmas trees.

And she oughta know…her husband is a firefighter!

Jess started by saying, “Don’t use a power strip around your Christmas tree unless you want to burn your house down.”

She continued, “Don’t forget to check your Christmas tree for broken light bulbs before you put them on the tree.”

Next, Jess advised, “Don’t forget to unplug your lights before you go to sleep or leave the house.”

Jess continued, “I get it. You have a small house, limited space. You wanna put up a Christmas tree. Don’t put it close to heat sources: Candles, space heaters, fireplaces, cigars.”

She then said, “Don’t put off properly disposing your Christmas tree after Christmas is over unless, you know, you wanna kinda start neglecting it and accidentally starting a fire to burn your house to the ground.”

Finally, Jess said, “Almost just as many Christmas tree fires happen in January as they do in December.”

Check out what she had to say.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this person might be in trouble…

You gotta be careful with those things!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.