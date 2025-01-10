January 10, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘Just as many Christmas tree fires happen in January as they do in December.’ – A Firefighter’s Wife Issued A Warning About Christmas Tree Safety

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@unhingedreviewswjess

We all want to stay safe during the holiday season, and a woman named Jess was nice enough to tell TikTokkers what they need to do in regard to fire safety with their Christmas trees.

And she oughta know…her husband is a firefighter!

Source: TikTok

Jess started by saying, “Don’t use a power strip around your Christmas tree unless you want to burn your house down.”

She continued, “Don’t forget to check your Christmas tree for broken light bulbs before you put them on the tree.”

Next, Jess advised, “Don’t forget to unplug your lights before you go to sleep or leave the house.”

Source: TikTok

Jess continued, “I get it. You have a small house, limited space. You wanna put up a Christmas tree. Don’t put it close to heat sources: Candles, space heaters, fireplaces, cigars.”

She then said, “Don’t put off properly disposing your Christmas tree after Christmas is over unless, you know, you wanna kinda start neglecting it and accidentally starting a fire to burn your house to the ground.”

Finally, Jess said, “Almost just as many Christmas tree fires happen in January as they do in December.”

Source: TikTok

Check out what she had to say.

@unhingedreviewswjess

Nothing ruins the Christmas season like everything santa brought you being burnt up in a fire, along with everything else you own. #christmascountdown #christmastiktok #firefighter #needtoknow #homeowner #diyprojects

♬ original sound – Jess

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer asked a question.

Source: TikTok

And this person might be in trouble…

Source: TikTok

You gotta be careful with those things!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter