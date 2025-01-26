Leftover Gravy Was The Catalyst For One Couple’s Conflict, But Their Real Issue Was A Lack Of Trust

Even the simplest meals can serve up unexpected drama.

AITA for lying to my husband? On New Year’s this year, we had biscuits and gravy for breakfast. My husband was telling me he wanted me to be more firm with him about things he procrastinates about.

Today, I made biscuits and pulled out the leftover gravy. He then got onto me about how I know he doesn’t like leftovers and said he’d just make something else. He proceeded to ask Alexa how long gravy is good for, and she said 2-3 days depending. He went, “See, even she says it’s bad!”

I told him I’d make new gravy, but I didn’t. I reheated the old gravy.

Once finished, he dug through the trash to see if the gravy was in there and yelled at me for lying to him. This is one of those things he procrastinates about. He says all the time he needs to get better about eating leftovers.

I also work in food and am food safety certified at the manager level for my state, so I know proper storage, safety, and definitely if food is good or not.

I realize I shouldn’t have lied, but then I’m wasting food, doing extra work, and not doing what he asked me in the first place. AITA?

