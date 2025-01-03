Local City Law Prevents Homeowners From Completely Demolishing Their Old Houses, So They Looked For A Loophole To Get Around The Rule

Do you ever notice demolished properties with an old wall left standing?

Do you know why this is?

This person shares what happened in the next town where property owners want their old houses demolished.

However, they might get sued over it by a building law that covers historical preservation or zoning restrictions.

So, they thought of a way to get around it.

Read the story below to find out what they did.

We Can’t Demolish the Whole House? Noted. I’ve just learned what happened at the hands of the housing developers in the next town over. A bunch of people wanted to demolish their old, creaky houses. And build anew on the properties, because, well, they’re old and creaky.

They found a way to demolish the houses without being sued.

Unfortunately, there are some archaic building laws that are crucial in rare circumstances and a hindrance otherwise. So, the developers were not allowed to demolish these houses without being sued into oblivion. They got around this law by taking down all, but one wall of each house and building around it. Because as long as one wall was still standing, the project counted as a renovation and not a teardown.

Sometimes, you have to find loopholes to get around certain laws.

