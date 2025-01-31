Man Orders Coffee At A Café, But His Sister To Get Upset Because Her Son Copies Him And Now Wants Sugary Drinks

Kids have a way of copying the people they look up to, whether it’s the way they talk, dress, or even what they eat and drink.

So, what would you do if a family member expected you to change harmless habits just because a child in the family liked to imitate you? Would you follow along? Or would you draw the line at what seems like an overreaction?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this very situation with his sister and nephew. Here’s the whole story.

AITA for having a large glass of coffee in front of my nephew? My (26m) nephew (5) likes to copy me. I’m not entirely sure why. It could be that I’m the closest older male relative he’s got; his dad is alive but left my sister(30) for someone else and only sends child support. Doesn’t turn up. So, my sister insists that I set a good example, which I don’t have any issues with. I don’t smoke, and I only drink very occasionally, like at events such as weddings and stuff – no excessive imbibing. I also generally prefer healthier food options like fish and vegetables. I only have to refrain from eating potato chips when the kid is around.

Here’s where he messed up.

But then, yesterday, we were at a cafe together, and I ordered a large hazelnut latte. This is something I always order when I visit the place, but it was my first time going there with my sister and nephew. My sister frowned and told me I shouldn’t drink such sweet stuff (the place probably does put a lot of sugar into their drinks, given how it tastes). She was quite upset at me for drinking something like that in front of my nephew, saying she didn’t want him to ask for such drinks because he saw me drinking it. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but she may be overreacting.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers have to say about it.

As this person points out, drinking coffee is not setting a bad example.

Here’s a great point.

Great advice.

This person thinks it’s on her to parent the child.

They were at a cafe!

Generally, most people order coffee when they go to one. He’s not in the wrong; it’s as simple as explaining it to the child.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.