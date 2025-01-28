Man Wakes Up Late And Wants His Wife To Help Him Get Ready For Work, But She Ignores Him And Tries To Go Back To Sleep

Some men are so dependent on their spouses that they feel like they can’t do anything on their own.

This woman shares that her husband got upset with her one morning when he was rushing to get ready for work. She was tired and tried to ignore him, but now she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not helping my (23F) husband (25M) get ready for work? My husband is furious with me, and I’m a little conflicted. We had some friends over last night until 2 am. It’s unusual for us, but we haven’t seen these friends in a while, so we were catching up.

This woman slept in their kid’s room.

We went to sleep in good spirits. My child woke up quite a lot during the night, so I had to console her and basically sleep in her room for most of the night.

Her husband woke up hurriedly and annoyed.

Finally, just before 7 am, she seemed completely out, so I was able to climb into my own bed. But my husband woke up 5 minutes later. He scrambles out of bed, and yells at me, “Why did you turn off the alarm???” I didn’t, I wasn’t even in the room.

She was exhausted so she continued to sleep.

He turned on the lights in the room and ran out. I could hear him thumping about, but I was really tired so I pulled the blanket over my head and continued sleeping.

He yelled at her again.

He banged into the room and yelled at me again. “Why aren’t you helping me get ready?” I just ignored him. I could hear that he’s annoyed by the way he’s breathing and walking.

He said he was upset with her for not helping him get ready.

20 minutes later, he’s out of the house and left all the lights on everywhere. He texted me that he’s upset with me. That’s the situation, but here’s the thing… This is usually the normal time that he gets up, and I usually don’t help him in the mornings.

She knows what it’s like to go to work in the morning.

Second, I wasn’t always a stay-at-home mom. I still work from home sometimes. I only recently started it 2 months ago upon his request. And before that, I was a fulltime working mom. And also before that, I was the sole breadwinner working overtime while he went to college.

She didn’t even bother him before when she was working.

Do you know how many times he’s helped me get ready when I had to get out of the house by 6 am? None. Zero. When I was the sole breadwinner, I woke up at 5 am and he woke up at 10 am, and then when he got a job, he woke up at 7 am. I always made sure to be quiet and not wake him even if I was late.

So, she was quite surprised why he was acting that way.

He has NEVER made me lunch, breakfast or dinner. Yet, he expects me to have all that ready for him. So, AITA for not helping him get ready?

Sounds like this husband needs to take responsibility for himself instead of looking for someone to blame.

This is what a man-child looks like.

