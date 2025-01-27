Her Mom Opened Up A Credit Card In Her Name And Failed To Pay It Off, So She Asked Her Aunt To Help To Pay It Off. Now Her Mom Is Embarrassed And Furious.

Credit cards are great to have, but they can get you in a lot of financial trouble if you’re not careful.

So, what would you do if one of your parents opened a credit card in your name and then refused to pay the bill? Would you handle it on your own? Or would you ask a trusted family member for advice?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and accepts help from a family member. Here’s what happened.

AITA for accepting my aunt’s help? My mother opened a credit card in my name, spent money on it, and then said she would pay it but only paid the minimum payments instead of the full balance, which was when I was first notified. She got mad when I reminded her and then even more mad at me when I found out how much I owed now because of her (almost $1000, which she said was only that much because of fees and stuff) and told her how much it was. I found out that she hadn’t made a payment since February and it was then December.

She tried to be nice about it.

I politely asked her to pay it off, and she blew up at me. I knew that she was having financial trouble, so I hadn’t been very aggressive in reminding her and asking her about it. She then held things over my head that she paid for and said that she should have taken them away to pay the card off.

Later, she offered to only offer the partial amount to the card company and hoped that they would forgive everything.

Knowing she was struggling, the aunt stepped in to help.

After this, I went to my aunt for advice. I was staying with her because my mother said she didn’t want me to come home. She offered to pay off the full amount of the card, and I accepted. Now my mother is even more mad at me because the family knows what she did. She is also saying that I don’t care about her because I did this. AITA?

