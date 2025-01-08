Thief Assumed Their Shopping Bags Had Expensive Clothes In Them, But He Was Very Angry When He Saw What Was Really Inside

Unfortunately, I’ve been mugged before, and anyone who has experienced this knows it’s the worst.

Now imagine if you could trick the mugger into taking something with no actual value, that they wouldn’t be able to sell or even use AND get them arrested while you’re at it. *Chefs kiss!*

Let’s read the story.

Want to mug me? Hope you like pineapples This story is my grandmother’s and it happened about 30 years ago. So for context, where I live, every October there’s a really big procession in the capital of the city. You should also know that there are basically hundreds of little food carts that sell anything from fruits to whole lunches. So anyway, my grandma and her sister-in-law were just walking around and they went to a food cart.

Grandma saw something she wanted.

Now, this food cart sold fruit salads, so they had peeled lots of pineapples and had a giant pile of pineapple peels just sitting in the cart.

My grandma has always loved making this drink called “agua de piña” which involves boiling water with pineapple peels and adding sugar (it’s delicious). So she asked the vendor to buy the peels from him and he sold them to her. She took some plastic bags out of her purse and now had like 3 bags full of peels.

Nobody would’ve guessed what was in the bags.

The problem was these bags were from different clothing stores, so it looked like she had just been shopping. A man saw her and her sister-in-law and started following them. They understood what was happening, so my grandma went up to him and handed him all of the shopping bags with a smile.

Here you go, kind Sir!

The man was delighted as he walked away (to blend into the crowd, presumably). Grandma and sister-in-law were laughing like hienas, but ran to the nearest policeman to alert him. Luckily, there was no need to search for him because he was livid. The fool had thrown the contents of the bags into the floor in a fit of rage and according to Grandma, he was “Standing in a pile of fruit peels, stomping over them like a madman”. They watched him get arrested.

That’s simply awesome!

Let’s read what Redditors have to say about this.

A reader shares a similar experience.

I can see that happening.

It’s that guy again.

C’mon, get it out of your system…

Hey, pick a crime!

He probably spent years in therapy dealing with his mugging/pineapple trauma.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.