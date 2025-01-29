New Research Finds That Dolphins Engage In Bow-Riding Not Only For Fun, But Also Because It Is A Very Efficient Way Of Swimming

If you have spent any significant amount of time out on the ocean traveling in areas where dolphins live, you have likely seen the animals following the boat, jumping behind it, or swimming through its wake.

This behavior is very common with cetaceans such as dolphins and is called bow-riding.

Anyone who has witnessed this behavior would immediately assume that the dolphins do it because it is fun, which has long been the main theory that marine biologists and others have put forward.

Dolphins are intelligent and seem to engage in a variety of activities just for fun, so this is likely the answer.

A team wanted to look closer at the activity to see what else could be learned. They published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.

In the report, it is said that while fun is likely one of the reasons dolphins do this, another is that it is a very efficient way for them to travel.

Dr. Dara Orbach is an Assistant Professor of Biology at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a co-author of the study. She commented, saying:

“If you think about someone surfing, for example, why do people surf? Because it’s fun. They also are getting energy while they’re actually on the board. Just because they’re getting a transportation benefit doesn’t exclude that there’s another purpose there as well.”

This makes sense. Humans often engage in activities that are just seen as fun on the surface, but also provide a variety of survival or health benefits. Wrestling as children, for example, is fun but also teaches young kids how to fight, which was essential for survival throughout most of our history.

To complete the study, the researchers flew a drone over the dolphins and followed them along as they played behind or in front of a boat.

Dr. Lorenzo Fiori, also from Texas A&M served as the drone pilot as well as a co-author of the study. She said of flying the drone:

“This was not easy to do. These animals are very fast, and we needed to fly at a lower altitude looking straight down, meaning our field of view as drone pilots is quite limited.It’s almost like you are a bird of prey.”

The team then analyzed the video in slow motion, counting how often the dolphin opened its blowhole, and how long it stayed open. This is a method used to track the respiration rate.

Dr. Fiori went on:

“These animals move really fast, and the opening and closing of the blowhole is less than a second at its longest.”

Normally dolphins increase their respiration rate as they swim faster or engage in other activities in the water. While engaging in bow-riding, however, the rate would actually decrease.

This shows that while having a good time, these dolphins also engage in activities that help them be more energy efficient.

They sure look like they are having fun.

