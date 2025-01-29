New Study Reveals Link Between Ancient Artifact And The Earliest Examples Of Written Language By Humans

There are many things that set humans apart from other animals, with perhaps the most distinct being our ability to use language. While other animals can certainly communicate, it is nowhere near as complex as humans.

The most advanced way that we communicate, through the written word, is something that animals simply can’t do at all. This brings up the question, how long have humans been able to communicate in this way?

There has been significant research into learning how far back writing has been used and a new study published in the journal Antiquity looks to take that knowledge even deeper.

The study looks at some ancient artifacts that come from Mesopotamia in the ancient city of Uruk. This location seems to be home to some of the earliest examples of urbanization as well as writing way back in 3500 BCE.

It has long been known that this location was among the earliest to use a predecessor to written language known as proto-cuneiform script as well as pictographic signs.

The study looks at some clay tablets that have pictographic signs applied to them. The signs were applied with what appears to be an engraved cylinder seal. That cylinder was then rolled across the clay tablets, leaving its imprint behind. Once the clay tablet was properly dried and cured, it would result in an image that others could ‘read’ and understand.

The information found on these tablets were information about the production and overall management of consumer goods, which indicates that this was used for a type of accounting.



Researchers from the University of Bologna in Italy have analyzed these types of tablets and compared them to other known proto-cuneiform. In a statement, Kathryn Kelly and Mattia Cartolano, who are co-authors of the study, say:

“We focused on seal imagery that originated before the invention of writing, while continuing to develop into the proto-literate period. This approach allowed us to identify a series of designs related to the transport of textiles and pottery, which later evolved into corresponding proto-cuneiform signs.”

Silvia Ferrara, who was the lead researcher as well as the professor in the Department of Classical Philology and Italian Studies at the University of Bologna said:

“Our findings demonstrate that the designs engraved on cylinder seals are directly connected to the development of proto-cuneiform in southern Iraq. They also show how the meaning originally associated with these designs was integrated into a writing system.”

The results show that the symbols found on the cylinders were in all likelihood a direct ancestor of proto-cuneiform. Learning more about the history of this written language, which evolved into true written languages, is important.

“The conceptual leap from pre-writing symbolism to writing is a significant development in human cognitive technologies. The invention of writing marks the transition between prehistory and history, and the findings of this study bridge this divide by illustrating how some late prehistoric images were incorporated into one of the earliest invented writing systems.”

This study shines light on the earliest written information from humans.

