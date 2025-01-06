Non-Smoker Agreed To Let His Boyfriend Smoke Inside, But Soon Their Home Became A Battleground Of Lingering Smells And Resentments

Sharing a home means adapting to each other’s lifestyles, but some habits can prove harder to reconcile.

When one man moves in with his boyfriend who smokes, only then did he realize just how different their habits – and preferences – truly were. And an easy path forward was nowhere in sight.

AITA for telling my boyfriend to stop smoking inside after previously allowing him to do so? I (25, m) moved in with my boyfriend (27) after dating for over a year. He has been a smoker for many years, and he was smoking in his own apartment when I met him.

I must say it has never been a problem for me, and I always accepted it because I viewed it as part of his identity. I didn’t want him to feel like he had to change in his own home.

When it came time to move in together, there was a choice to be made.

While planning to move in together, he obviously asked me if he could continue smoking inside. After doing it for years, he just couldn’t imagine anything else.

Due to my love for him, I allowed him to continue smoking inside. Because of this, we picked an apartment without a balcony since he wouldn’t need it, and it was much cheaper.

Now, after a few weeks, I’m starting to regret my decision. It’s such a difference permanently living in a smoker household compared to just visiting one a few times a week for a few hours. During those visits, it really never bothered me, but now it’s suddenly starting to.

Even though I’m a non-smoker, the health aspect isn’t what bothers me the most. It’s more about the smell that my clothes and pretty much everything I own have now. I definitely underestimated the situation.

Previously, when visiting him, it was just a few clothes of mine that carried the smell of cigarettes, but it would fade after a few hours or days once I got home.

I told him about my feelings and asked him if he could maybe smoke outside or at a window from now on. He got mad and said no since I had previously allowed him to smoke inside, and that was what we agreed on when choosing this apartment.

I understand his point of view, but I wish he also understood mine. I love him, and I don’t want such a basic topic to tear us apart. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

