North Face Shopper Isn’t Impressed With the Expensive Jacket She Bought. – ‘Elf on the shelf has more feathers in it than this.’

Has The North Face jumped the shark?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Tianna, the popular clothing brand just ain’t what it used to be.

Tianna told viewers in a text overlay, “Let me de-influence you. Don’t get a North Face in 2024.”

She said, “You used to look like the Michelin tire guy, right? Like, that’s how puffy these coats used to be.”

She continued, “Elf on the shelf has more feathers in it than this $400 North Face.”

Tianna added, “This is embarrassing. It is despicable, and North Face, you should be embarrassed.”

Check out what she had to say.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer offered a tip.

Another individual is over it.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Has The North Face gone down the tubes?

