Pharmacist Calls Out Three Popular Supplements That She Would Never Take Or Recommend

Nutritional supplements can be a great way to get the key vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that the body needs. This is especially helpful for people who have specialized diets that can make it difficult to get certain nutrients.

Going to the supplement section at a pharmacy, however, can be overwhelming. There are hundreds of different options to choose from, all claiming to provide various medical benefits.

In the best cases, taking unnecessary supplements is just a waste of money, but in some situations, it can actually cause harm. Because of this, Ariana Medizade (@thewellnesspharm), a pharmacist took to TikTok to post a video about three supplements that she says can cause serious harm to many people.

Vitamin D3 (Without Vitamin K2)

The first one is vitamin D3, which is an essential vitamin but on its own, it doesn’t work. She explains:

“I would never take vitamin D3 by itself. You always have to take vitamin D3 with K2 otherwise when your body absorbs calcium, it’s going to be deposited in all the wrong places like your arteries instead of going to your bones.”



St. John’s Wart

St. John’s Wart is a very popular supplement that is supposed to increase your metabolism and provide other benefits. Unfortunately, it is also known to be a “CYP3A4 Inducer” according to Medizade. This means that it can cause other medications to become ineffective. She specifically stated:

“I would never take St. John’s Wort. Especailly if you were on oral birth control pills or any other type of medication. St. John’s Wort is known to be something called a CYP3A4 inducer. It’s going to induce teh metabolism of medications in your body causing them to be at lower concentrations in your bloodstream.”



Zinc with Magnesium

Finally, she says to never take zinc supplements along with magnesium. Both of them are fine on their own, but when you take them together they are not nearly as effective. She explains:

“I would never take zinc with magnesium. These two minerals compete for absorption when you take them together, so you’re just wasting your money. Always separate the two by two hours.”

This is really good information that can help many people to improve their overall health. If you want to see the full video, check it out here:

This information should be on the labels!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁