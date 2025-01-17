Recent Grad Receives Job With Housing Offer, But Their Mom Thinks Moving Out Of Family Home Is Selfish

Living with family can be tough, but there are obviously some upsides, too.

Like saving money, for one, but also being around to help our your parents once roles start to reverse.

See how one Redditor navigates post-grad life back at the family home by exploring other options.

This is a tough one!

AITA for trying to move out too soon So, I’m a recent college graduate. Loved my time in college best five years of my life. My last three years, I was an RA and had my own room and bathroom (no roommates). It felt like I had my own apartment.

But after school, things got tough.

Anyways, since graduating, I have been slowly getting more and more depressed. I loved having my own space and while I love my family, sometimes things can get heated between my mom and older sister, and I hate having to play referee when things get hectic.

And that’s when an opportunity came into view…

One of my college friends has a supervisor whose sister works at a dog sitting company and was looking for a housing manager. Basically, I live at the house for free, as long as I keep the place clean and take care of the dogs. The only thing I pay for is groceries and if I want to get my own internet.

But their mother did not take this offer well at all.

I told my mom about it, and she got furious that I was thinking about taking the offer. Mind you, we aren’t super poor but we do kind of live paycheck to paycheck.

The new grad even tried to compromise with money.

I love my family, and I even told them I would still help pay bills like I have been, I just won’t live at the house. I got called selfish and a disappointment, all because I just want my own space. Am I the ******* for rushing to move out despite still helping out?

So, is this young adult or the mother being childish?

Let’s see what Reddit says with the comments below.

Redditors were overwhelmingly saying, “NTA.”

And many had great advice.

One even noted that the goal is the opposite with most parents.

This grad’s gotta go and experience life — without their mother by their side!

It’s time to fly the coop!

