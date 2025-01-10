Roommate Left Rotting Food When She Left The Country For Christmas, But Now They’re Mad That All Of The Rotting Food Was Thrown Away

Cleaning dirty pots, pans and dishes is important so food doesn’t get moldy and attract bugs.

Throwing away expired and rotting food is also important.

In today’s story, one roommate leaves her dirty rice cooker and expired food behind when she flys home for Christmas, but another roommate wants the rotting food gone before she returns.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA For throwing out my flatmate’s rice cooker and clearing out her part of the fridge after she left the country to go home for Christmas? Me and my flat mates are all uni freshers: me (18), Madison (18), Simon (20), Robert (22), and Liam (19) (all fake names btw). One day, Madison pmed me saying she didn’t like how I talked to her in the flat group chat. I’m a very jokey person so though I might of gone too far with my sarcasm, so I apologised straight away. She then didn’t reply to my message and didn’t come back to the flat for weeks. I got worried as her life 360 was off too.

The rice cooker needed to be cleaned a long time ago.

Simon messaged the group chat: Simon: “Yo guys, whose cooker is that? 😅” (picture of a mini rice cooker). Madison: “Mine, lol.” Simon: “Inside is only just mould hahah okay.” Liam: “Crazy stuff.” Madison: “Oh what.” I gagged when I saw the picture as I remember sitting in the kitchen with her as she cooked that rice. Last month 💀.

She wasn’t responding to OP.

I took another picture of the rice to send to chat – adding that her avocadoes also went mould and that I few them out. She didn’t reply. The next day I reminded her to throw the rice away, it was making the kitchen stink. She responded: “Has anyone seen my pot?” 🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️. I pmed her twice reminding her – no reply.

Madison ignored the request again.

I finally caught her at 4 am in the kitchen with her friends. I apologised again to her in person and reminded her to throw away her rice. She told me it was ok and said she would. (she didn’t – it was there for another few days) I triple-bagged the rice cooker and left it by the bin, sharing a picture in the chat: “Madison, please throw your rice away 💀.”

Madison left the country.

Madison: “I’m not even there y’all, and I lost my pan.” (she left to go back home for Christmas break in Thailand) Me: “Madison, I told you multiple times to please throw that away. It’s a health hazard.” Madison: “Bruh, just put it where the vacuum is.” Me: “No—it’ll heat up and grow more mould.” Madison: “Nah, there’s a lid.” Me: “It’ll attract bugs and rats.” Liam: “I threw that stuff in the bin fr. Was nasty.”

OP cleaned up after Madison.

When she left for Christmas, she didn’t clean her fridge section. I threw away food that was going to expire over the holiday, open sauce packets leaking on the shelf, curdled milk, cookies, eggs, and vegetables pooling water. My flatmates said her side of the SHARED fridge was filthy for weeks. I messaged the chat with what I’d done. Madison: “K.”

Madison is mad that her expensive groceries are in the trash.

I sent her a video of me clean-up. She complained I was disrespecting her space, claiming the sauces were still fine to eat and expensive. She accused me of nagging and said I shouldn’t touch her side of the fridge area since I don’t use it (I share a mini fridge with Robert). She also said the sauces were expensive. I kinda feel bad for clearing her stuff out, especially as she was having personal problems in her life and was trying to heal. And I did call her a bad word on the group chat after her “K” responses💀. But it was going to expire over the holidays, and as I’m staying in the flat during Christmas, I don’t really want to smell that… So, am I the jerk?

Madison sounds like a horrible roommate.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks OP has nothing to feel bad about.

Another reader calls Madison’s mess “embarrassing.”

It might not have been necessary to throw away everything.

It was important to get rid of the moldy food.

This person suggests kicking Madison out.

It might be time to look for a new roommate.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.