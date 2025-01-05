January 5, 2025 at 10:49 am

Sam’s Club Customer Confronted A Woman Who Had A Dog With Her At A Store. – ‘Pets don’t belong in the supermarket!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dsquared_doubleds

I don’t know why people just can’t mind their own business these days…

And this is a perfect example of what I’m talking about!

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the run-in he had with a fellow shopper at a Sam’s Club store because she had a dog with her.

The video shows the man approach a woman who has a dog in her shopping cart and he said, “Y’all, look at this ****. People just bring their **** dogs into the store. That don’t look like no **** service dog.”

He continued, “Just barking and ****. Next time take that **** dog outside and leave it in the **** car.”

The woman who he was talking to told him to walk away.

In the video’s caption, the man wrote, “Pets don’t belong in the supermarket!!!”

Check out the video.

@dsquared_doubleds

Pets dont belong in the supermarket!!!

♬ original sound – Forks & Flavors

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual weighed in.

Things got heated!

