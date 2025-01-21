Scammer Interrupts His Cooking Session, So He Bombards Them With Metal Bowl Drumming Until The Calls Finally Stop

Relentless scam calls can test anyone’s patience, but they’re especially infuriating when they interrupt an already chaotic day.

So, what would you do if one of these irritating calls came through just as you were busy with something important?

Would you try to reason with the caller?

Or would you find a way to put an end to the nuisance once and for all?

In the following story, one man finds himself dealing with this exact situation and decides to fight back.

Here’s what he did.

Scammers from a certain south Asian country… I kept getting irritating phone calls from a certain South Asian country. Most of them were so scammy that they were even funny. I am not a very patient person. I mean, I’m polite enough in most interactions, but I can be (and will be) very blunt with these guys. But on this particular day, I was not patient at all – and if there’s something about these scammers, it is that they would ring you at the most inconvenient time. Anyway, it was a Sunday (out of all days), and around 11 when I was prepping lunch, I got a call from them. I detest being interrupted when I am cooking, and on that particular Sunday, I was a bit miffed over a number of things. On a snap, I decided on a cheeky plan:

His plan worked perfectly.

I started the call by speaking very quietly on the phone, and I feigned interest for about a minute or so. Time enough for me to fetch a serving metal bowl and a wooden spoon. I put the phone on loudspeaker (still speaking quietly) and placed the bowl over the phone. Then, I hit the bowl with the wooden spoon like one would hit a drum. I did that for a couple of minutes until they cut the call. My dear wife was pottering around the kitchen and had a laughing fit. I mean, I beat that bowl up like my survival depended on it. It’s been around 3 months since I’ve done this, and the calls stopped.

That must’ve been loud!

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about his trick.

It’s easy to see why they get offended.

This person uses a similar trick.

More and more of them are automated.

Here’s someone naming the country without actually naming it.

The scammer sure got a surprise!

Glad the loud noises worked, and his calls seemed to have stopped.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.