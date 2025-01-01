She Bought A Dress To Wear To Her Brother’s Wedding, But The Bride Wants Her To Buy A Different One Since It’s The Same Color As The Bridesmaid Dresses

One of the most important things a bride and groom have to decide when planning a wedding involves picking the wedding colors.

In today’s story, a bride fails to share her wedding colors with the guests, and now it’s causing a lot of drama when it comes to dress shopping.

Should she return the dress she bought and get one in a different shade?

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA for not changing our dresses for my brother wedding after finding out bridesmaids will have same color My brother and his gf are getting married soon. For context we all live overseas (they are in Belgium, I live in America and our family is from New Zealand). They have attempted to tie the knot before but for things not related to this post they have postponed the wedding.

The wedding invitation didn’t mention wedding colors.

They decided earlier this year to get married back at home. My mom had offered to help with arrangements and things they need, noting they aren’t there, however my brother told my mom that the gf – let’s call her Bec -wants to organise everything as she wants to surprise everyone. We only got a virtual invitation with no indication about colours. We asked and they said just not wear anything whiteish.

It’s too bad they didn’t know the bridesmaid dress colors before they bought their dresses!

My cousin now bridesmaid was only asked to be a bridesmaid last week. Today she was told the dress colour which she immediately informed the bride that my mom was wearing that colour. So Bec asked her to please tell my mom to change it. I told my mom she’s not changing the dress and that I’m wearing the same color just on a different tone, but that is now too late for us to make any changes on the dress.

Her brother seemed to understand.

My brother texted on the family group just informing us about the bridesmaid color and to please not wear that (today). But I told him we already had the dresses and that it was too late for us to change, that we had asked several times before and they decided not to tell us anything before. He seemed to understand and said that it fine and that was it.

Here’s the truth about why Bec picked the bridesmaid color she picked…

My cousin said that Bec called her desperate crying in rage because apparently we are trying to sabotage her wedding? We also found out that only took the decision to ask them to be bridesmaid last week and one of them had already bought a dress. As the other ones haven’t, she decided then that it was easier to ask the other 2 to wear the same colour.

If the bride didn’t want guests to wear a certain color at the wedding, she needed to make that clear earlier.

Now, it’s too late.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Matching colors are actually a good idea.

It’s really no big deal.

Insist on wearing the dresses.

The bride is being a bridezilla.

This reader offers a prediction.

Talk about a bridezilla on the rampage!

She should have bigger fish to fry.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.