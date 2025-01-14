She Left Her Job To Support Her Wife In Her Business, But Now Their Work And Personal Relationships Are Both At Risk Of Collapsing

Working with a significant other isn’t always a good idea. It can make navigating both the personal and professional relationships more difficult.

In today’s story, one significant other ended up quitting her job to join her partner in her business, but that might’ve been a bad idea.

AITA for quitting my business partnership with my wife after she refused to listen to me? I (35f) and my wife (30f) met a year ago. She is a civil engineer and owns her company and I was a physical therapist in ICU.

She was having trouble administering her business, and since I worked every other night, offered to help some days. Some days turned to every day, every day turned to every time, and I decided to quit my job to be her full time partner. The business was growing and I could make much more money if I helped full time.

She often said I was a natural at leadership and design. We are now living and working together full time but we had some major problems with this arrangement for she is very controlling and doesn’t accept any kind of accountability when wrong. Yesterday we took our nephew (3m – her brother’s son) to visit a site and see the pergola we were building. She then started to grow anxious and things got off track.

She pulled a cover with a lot of violence from the wood beams they should use that day. I asked her three times not to for she could harm herself or others but she wouldn’t listen. The beams were knocked out to the floor very loudly and our nephew was terrified. I snapped and yelled at her to stop rushing things and she looked at me in fury. All the staff were embarrassed and kind of scared.

We headed back to the car and I offered to take our nephew home but she yelled at me that he was HER nephew and she picked him up to spend the day with her. She also said that I had no right calling her off in front of the staff. I just gave up and left. We stayed back and forth for hours last night and I decided to leave the partnership cause this is not a one time thing.

She refuses to define my responsibilities or let me do only office work but also, grows angry at me when I call her wrongs even if is in particular. This morning she told me that she thinks this relationship won’t work because if I have so many problems with her at the job she expects me to leave her soon. I am at lost completely but I don’t think I was wrong to terminate the partnership so, AITA?

