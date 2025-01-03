She Stood Up To Her Grandpa After He Made A Few Rude Remarks, But Now Other Family Members Are Mad At Her For Ruffling His Feathers

It’s understandable that some people grew up in a different time, but that’s no excuse to treat others with disrespect.

This woman decided to stand up to her grandfather after he made a few unfortunate comments and faced backlash from family members that made her question her reaction.

Could she be in the wrong?

Let’s find out.

AITA for standing up to my grandpa? Every three months my family has a dinner together. It is a tradition in my family that the women clean after the meal while the men watch the hockey game. The three oldest women clean (the kitchen is small so there’s no room for any more than three people), which are usually my grandma, my mom, and my auntie.

It would be an okay arrangement if only all the men were appreciative…

Four days ago we had another meal, but my auntie couldn’t make it. After dinner, my older brother started to clear away the dishes and wash them instead of my auntie. As usual, I got a beer and talked with my uncle while I was watching my son. My grandpa saw what was happening, and he told me to clean instead of my brother.

Uh-oh. Strike one.

I told him that I was busy at the moment, and my brother stepped up to help. He got angry with me, saying that women should be in the kitchen, not men, and since I was the next oldest woman (I’m at least five years older than my cousins) I should be helping.

She felt disrespected and decided to express her thoughts.

I understand that my grandpa comes from a different time, but it was still disrespectful. I politely reminded him that I was in the middle of a conversation, and that I was busy watching my son. He told me that I should just let someone else watch him. I can’t do this because he has been diagnosed with ADHD and often gets into trouble. My grandpa knows this, but still, I reminded him.

Soon, the exchange became a family feud.

He kept arguing with me until my brother stepped in and told him that it was fine, and that he volunteered. My grandpa was still angry, but he didn’t say anything more. I thought it was all fine, but then later, when I wasn’t looking, he switched my beer to a glass of wine. I hate wine. I don’t like the taste, and everyone in my family knows. When I asked my grandpa why he would do that, he just said that it was more ‘feminine.’

Strike two.

I took my beer back and I gave the glass of wine to my mother. I told my grandpa that if he kept acting like this, then I would stop bringing my son over as much. He got really mad, calling me ‘ungrateful’ and ‘harsh.’ I left dinner early with my son.

What did they expect?

For the past few days, I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my family members. Most of them are on my side, but my younger brother, his wife, and my grandpa are all mad at me. AITA?

She expressed how she would prefer to be treated and hopefully, they learned.

Let’s see what Reddit’s take is on this situation.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

This reader is in disbelief.

Another commenter chimes in.

Someone makes a suggestion.

No excuses!

Someone thinks her family is in the wrong.

Sometimes, it’s necessary to ruffle some feathers.

There is no excuse for his behavior.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.