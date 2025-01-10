She Struggled With Lingering Doubts From A Past Relationship, And Her Partner’s Workplace Potluck Became An Unexpected Source Of Conflict

Trust is the foundation of any relationship, but the shadows of past heartbreak can cast doubt on even the smallest gestures.

When their girlfriend’s history of betrayal collided with their office potluck plans, the situation quickly became anything but savory.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA: My Girlfriend of over a year doesn’t want me to make things for my work functions I have been at this job for about four months now, and it is my first office position. I spent most of my work life in warehousing and as a line/lead cook. My office has certain months where units can sell items to other units and offices to fund fun things, like the upcoming Christmas party. My unit decided on tortas.

So they had grand plans about what they planned to contribute.

To contribute and help get my name out there, along with showcasing the work I have been doing, I wanted to make some roasted garlic mayo. I’ve always wanted to make it, and I do enjoy cooking.

But their girlfriend wasn’t too pleased with this idea.

However, my girlfriend does not want me to because she thinks it could potentially catch the eye of some women in my office.

It turns out, she’s still harboring some past trauma from a previous relationship.

She was married previously for seven years, and her late husband would accept food women made for him. He cheated a lot, and she didn’t find out about most of it until after he passed.

But this partner asserts they haven’t done anything to break their girlfriend’s trust.

I have never cheated or talked to any other woman since we started dating, and I am not bringing food for any individual. She thinks we should compromise by me not making it.

But the partner was already pretty intent on preparing the condiment.

I still wanted to make it because it’s something I signed up to bring. AITA for still making the mayo?

It wasn’t the mayo that left a bitter aftertaste — instead it was unresolved insecurities.

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear to this user that the ex-cook’s girlfriend has some serious past trauma to work through.

The girlfriend should try to give her partner the benefit of the doubt — especially if they have shown they can be trusted.

Something isn’t computing with the girlfriend’s logic.

From the outside looking in, the girlfriend’s connections between cooking and infidelity don’t really hold much weight.

While the girlfriend’s fears may be valid, it’s how she deals with them that will determine the success of their relationship moving forward.

Healing, like cooking, takes time and the right tools to work.

