She’s Been Driving Her Boyfriend To Work And Taking His Brother Home From Work, But She’s Exhausted From Her Own Job And Finally Told Her Boyfriend’s Brother She Can’t Pick Him Up Anymore

Imagine three adults living in one house with only one car.

They all have jobs, and they all need to find a way to and from work

. None of their schedules match up, and they work at different companies.

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the person with the car is worn out from driving everyone around.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to give my boyfriend’s brother a ride home from work? AITA here?? I (22F) work a LOT. I work extremely long hours. I work anywhere between 8am to 8pm, in the medical field. My boyfriend (23M) works 3:30 in the morning kitchen prep, to 3:30 pm. We live together, with my boyfriend’s older brother (39M) who works as a shift lead at Taco Bell. Only nights, 3pm to 12am.

My boyfriend had his car completely wrecked sadly, so I have been waking up earlier to take him to work only 15 minutes away. It’s a bit exhausting. But he’s my partner, so I’d do anything for him. I’d like to mention that my boyfriend also understands that I cannot pick him up from work due to myself being at work before he gets off. So he will take public transportation, and then walk home the rest of the distance from the drop off point. (15 minute walk. ) He is a total green flag. Kind. Understanding, and is saving up for a car.

He recently just job hopped, so there is a little stress there, but simply a bump in the road.

My boyfriend’s brother recently had his car give out on him, so he unfortunately has no transportation. Recently he has started asking me for rides home from work, which ya know… I understand he doesn’t have a ride. Everyone needs a source of income…so sure. Boyfriend’s brother works 25 minutes away, and gets off SO. LATE.

Upon picking him up, he ALWAYS says something like “oh wow you’re tired? I had to deal with not eating on break, and having to do a refund during my lunch for a customer.” Or some negative complaints about the day. I sympathize, because that truly does suck.. But whenever I complain about my day, he simply says “welcome to my life.” He then goes further to say that he takes his daughter to her high school (14F) comes home, sleeps for 6 hours, then goes to work.

But he could easily come home, be in bed by 3, sleep, take her, and get back to sleep. I CANNOT sleep when I come home. I shower, I cook, I have dinner, relax a bit, I do my laundry for the next day, and by that point he’s ready to be picked up. So frustrating.

I pick him up, and get back home around 1am. I then go to bed for two ish hours only to get up and take my boyfriend to work, then come back home, sleep, and take myself to work for my 12 hour shift. Recently, I’ve told my boyfriend’s brother that it is WAY too exhausting on me, and I have to take some personal time, which meant no more rides home. I’ve noticed since this conversation he’s been a bit distant, and off. My boyfriend hasn’t noticed the sudden change in his brother’s demeanor, other than a little bit more of stress due to the car.

I may be overthinking, but his brother also does not provide gas help, nor does he provide any assistance in groceries for the house. My boyfriend and I purchase everything. Including power and internet. Boyfriend’s brother pays rent, and we supply everything else… am I overthinking or am I wrong?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

These are good questions…

