Summer Campers Were Forced To Use A Bucket As A Bathroom, So They Made Sure The Camp Director Got A Messy Protest On His Desk

Lock our toilet, you will have a bucket. “I was in summer camp in a foreign country so am not sure if what owner of the camp did is legal or not. I was in a room with 11 people and we waited 5 hours to get our rooms ready. For that time you will think they cleaned every spot but no, it was dirty as hell.

Bathroom was so bad we had a deal to only whiz and store eye lenses in there and to use public bathroom (30 m away) to poop and shower (unless emergency or after 11pm). There was rule to be in our rooms after 11 pm to 6 am. You can just leave to a balcony that is around 2 m wide (important for later). I was with one programer school and we had probably best director ever, he was 3 rooms over.

We had some stupid room inspections every 2 days and 2 days after we came they told us that we need to clean the bathroom (believe me it wasn’t that bad) or they will lock it, yes totally lock it. We tried to clean it and we didn’t succeed and they locked it. Our director asked to speak to camp director and at the end he was with owner and owner didn’t cared and brushed him off. Our director left the camp and came back with a bucket and said, “This is a bucket and whatever is inside but the 7 am tomorrow will be on camp owner’s desk. Oh btw here is 3 cans of ice tea each I want you to be empty one way or another”

He gave us ice tea at 10:30pm, around 11:15 first whiz was in the bucket, 12:00 7 people whizzed, 12:10 one guy pooped, someone pooped one more time until morning and few more whizzes. 6:50 everyone who had something in him that can be whizzed out. It was so stinky that my bed that was furthest away smelled.

Director picked up bucket with one arm and covered nose with other and after(what he said happened) not so gently, just enough to spill a little bit on the desk of owner. While we were on the beach bathroom was unlocked and cleaned (not the best cleaning ever but enough) and we haven’t got inspection until the end of a trip.”

