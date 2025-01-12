T.J. Maxx Shopper Talked About What The Purple Tags Really Mean
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve shopped at a T.J. Maxx store lately, you’ve probably noticed that items have color-coded price tags.
But what do they mean?
A TikTokker named Letia posted a video and told viewers about what the purple tags mean at the chain store.
She said, she saw a coat she wanted to buy at a T.J. Maxx store…but then she noticed it had a purple tag on it.
Letia said, “You want to talk about heartbreak? If you know about T.J. Maxx, a purple tag means it costs a hell of a lot of money.”
And by that, she meant $300.
Letia went ahead and bought the coat, so all’s well that ends well, right?
Check out the video.
