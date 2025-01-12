January 12, 2025 at 2:48 am

T.J. Maxx Shopper Talked About What The Purple Tags Really Mean

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@letia_lynn

If you’ve shopped at a T.J. Maxx store lately, you’ve probably noticed that items have color-coded price tags.

But what do they mean?

A TikTokker named Letia posted a video and told viewers about what the purple tags mean at the chain store.



She said, she saw a coat she wanted to buy at a T.J. Maxx store…but then she noticed it had a purple tag on it.

Letia said, “You want to talk about heartbreak? If you know about T.J. Maxx, a purple tag means it costs a hell of a lot of money.”



And by that, she meant $300.

Letia went ahead and bought the coat, so all’s well that ends well, right?



Check out the video.

@letia_lynn

@SOIA & KYO is the brand let me know if yall got a coupon 💚😩 #greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound – Letia_lynn🦖💚

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer spoke up.



Another TikTokker asked a question.



And this person has a good idea…



The more you know…

