Teen Boy Was Supposed To Go On A Road Trip With His Friends, But His Parents Made Him Stay Home And Babysit Instead

AITA for having my son miss his graduating road trip to watch his sibling. My son just graduated high-school, and we were paying so he could go on a road trip with his friends. He was suppose to go Wednesday, but my wife’s mother and father got in a car accident. They live in another state so we had to drive about 4 hours. My wife was a wreck and wasn’t in the position to drive since we her dad was critical. He pulled through luckily.

We have two other kids 11 and 7. We can’t leave them at home alone and we couldn’t find a sitter to watch them on such short notice, we even tried our neighbors but he couldn’t do it. So that left our 18 year old. He was mad to put it mildly but did it. I told him we would make it up to him, and if he could ask if his friend could move it back a week. They couldn’t sadly.

We were gone for two days, he pulled though. My wife stayed and I headed back. I payed him for watching the kids and went to talk to him about getting him on the trip. It was suppose to be two weeks and they should just be a state over.

He blows up about ruining his trip and there is no point going even though it should still 12 days of the trip. He called us a jerk and lock himself in his room. I need another opinion since this was emergency and he doesn’t seem to care his grandparents almost passed.

That’s a tough situation, but why didn’t the parents just bring the younger siblings with them when they visited the grandparents at the hospital? Then the older child could’ve still gone on the road trip.

The parents really should’ve taken the younger kids with them.

