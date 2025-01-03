January 3, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘That might be a sign to leave.’ – Employee Said Companies That Don’t Have Holiday Parties Might Be In Financial Trouble

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess there’s more to holiday work parties than meets the eye…

A woman named Val posted a video on TikTok and got real about what she thinks it means if a company doesn’t host a holiday party for its employees.

Val told viewers, “If your company does not have a holiday party this year because of budget or expenses, that might be a sign to leave.”

She continued, “And if they do have a holiday party, and it’s very cheap, very low-budget, that might also be a sign to leave and start looking elsewhere.”

Val added, “That means those layoffs are coming in January.”

Something to think about…

