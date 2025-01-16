The Picasso Bug Is As Beautiful As It Is Smelly

Anyone who has ever been in a long-term relationship knows that just because something (or someone) is good looking, it doesn’t mean they don’t smell like everyone else.

The picasso bug is one of the most colorful critters in all of nature, but still, you don’t want to get too close.

The picasso bug, or Sphaerocoris annulus, looks as if it’s been painted by a master (hence its name). It’s part of a family of true bugs known as “shield-backed bugs” or “jewel bugs” that are known for their gorgeous coloring.

They are also known as “stink bugs” because they do that really well, too, if you bother them.

The bugs are found all throughout tropical Africa, and also exist in Benin, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa. They feed on species of hibiscus, cotton plants, and Arabica coffee by sucking the fluids out of the stems, leaves, and fruit.

Even though picasso bugs are only around 0.6 inches long, they pack quite the stinky punch – a fact that more than a few people have learned the hard way when trying to eliminate what they consider a pest.

Good things come in small packages.

And apparently stinky things do, too.

