The Shirk Report – Volume 822
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– The miraculous potato
– One clever way to string tree lights
– Times have certainly changed
– Parallel parking a Hot Wheels car
– Dolphinanana
– Chances of winning a lottery
– When Joel Burger married Ashley King in 2015, Burger King picked up the tab
– Primate self care
– Combing a brush
– Locating your car after working the night shift
– Clever login interface
– Dream house?
– Two hobbies come together seamlessly
– The way these shoes fit
– Saving Dottie the deer
– Budget decision made easy
– Art as sand in a bottle
– Everyone who helped restore Notre Dame Cathedral
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Insane Food That Looks Like It Came From Outer Space
– The five-minute city: inside Denmark’s revolutionary neighbourhood
– How playing Indiana Jones nearly broke Troy Baker
– What Stem Cell Treatments Can and Can’t Do
– These People Completely Ruined It For Everybody
– Six Restaurant Techniques to Make Your Home Kitchen More Efficient
– What would happen to the human body moving at near lightspeed?
– Here’s How To Tell If You’re Still Contagious After Being Sick
– Crumbl’s massive empire was never about the cookies
– Don’t Put Antiperspirant On In The Morning. It Says This On The Directions.
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.