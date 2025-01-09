January 9, 2025 at 11:15 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 822

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The miraculous potato
One clever way to string tree lights
Times have certainly changed
Parallel parking a Hot Wheels car
Dolphinanana
Chances of winning a lottery
When Joel Burger married Ashley King in 2015, Burger King picked up the tab
Primate self care
Combing a brush
Locating your car after working the night shift
Clever login interface
Dream house?
Two hobbies come together seamlessly
The way these shoes fit
Saving Dottie the deer
Budget decision made easy
Art as sand in a bottle
Everyone who helped restore Notre Dame Cathedral
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Insane Food That Looks Like It Came From Outer Space
The five-minute city: inside Denmark’s revolutionary neighbourhood
How playing Indiana Jones nearly broke Troy Baker
What Stem Cell Treatments Can and Can’t Do
These People Completely Ruined It For Everybody
Six Restaurant Techniques to Make Your Home Kitchen More Efficient
What would happen to the human body moving at near lightspeed?
Here’s How To Tell If You’re Still Contagious After Being Sick
Crumbl’s massive empire was never about the cookies
Don’t Put Antiperspirant On In The Morning. It Says This On The Directions.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

