The Shirk Report – Volume 823

by Ashley Dreiling

Friday!
Perfectly sorted stones
How does her spine stay intact?
Technically, he didn’t lie
Crazy ice cream order
When the sky whispers to the sea
Bulbous bow of a ship pushing through ice and snow
How HBO marketed the 1999 premiere of ‘The Sopranos’ in NYC
Angora bunnies are so cute, it’s not even funny
Balanced
The real hours of operation
Easy…easy does it
Joyful look of a rescue dog about to be adopted
Like a well-oiled machine
Where to begin?
The Kirghiz eagle
This whimsical walkway
He’s still got the reflexes
An actual place located along the Kaibob trail
Until next week

These US Cities Are Attracting The Most Baby Boomers
10 Hollywood Extras Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets
Turtles and penguins have a swimming sweet spot that reduces drag
The Case for Still Owning a Filing Cabinet
Have capitalists killed the internet?
Forget What Your Parents Told You: It’s Time To Start Talking To Strangers.
Scientists call for ban on creating “mirror life”
People Discuss Loopholes That They Found and Took Advantage of
Are drug expiration dates meaningless?
What most people think they know about the Big Bang is wrong

 

The Sifter