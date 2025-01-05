‘This is why dealerships get a bad name.’ – Mechanic Showed Viewers What A Botched Sunroof Repair Looks Like

Sunroofs sure do look like a lot of fun…but are they worth it?

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how a customer’s sunroof turned into a huge headache.

He showed viewers a Toyota Highlander and said, “It seems like every repair gets worse and worse. Now it’s out of warranty and it’s here, and we’re basically about to rip the entire interior of this car apart almost to fix something that’s so silly.”

The man continued, “You’ll get a good chuckle out of this one. This is why dealerships get a bad name, folks, for real. No kidding. I worked at a dealership.”

The man said that he thinks a mechanic was only paid for an hour and fully repairing a sunroof is a two-day job.

He explained, “So they go home to their family with 40 or 45 dollars they made in two days, working eight hours the entire day. They end up doing this. It takes no more than five minutes to remove these two pieces of glass.”

He added, “Okay, let’s put the seal just like that. Well, I couldn’t peel the tape. I’ll be fine. Get it out of here. We’re done. That’s how this gets botched.”

