This Mom Said Things Got Really Weird With A Seller After She Bought A Puppy For Her Kids. – ‘Give you your puppy? I’m not giving you my puppy.’

You ready for a wild story?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Ashley took to TikTok to tell viewers about the crazy experience she had after she bought a puppy…and then things got weird…

Ashley said she and her husband found a dog breeder they wanted to purchase a pooch from through KSL Classified and she met with the woman who was selling a long-haired Chihuahua.

She told viewers, “I got to hold [the puppy] and we bonded, and she was adorable.”

Ashley paid the seller a deposit and she was going to give the puppy to her kids for Christmas…and that’s when things got weird…

She said that the woman started making excuses and her communications became “spotty.” Ashley insisted on meeting with the woman again and when they did, the seller told Ashley she didn’t have the puppy. She explained that her husband wanted to keep it, but that she had other dogs for sale.

Ashley was not happy with this turn of events, but she ended up buying another puppy from the woman. She asked the woman for a partial refund on the deposit she gave her since she didn’t get the original puppy she wanted.

The woman agreed to give her some money back but she said that Ashley was “rude” and she wanted her to return the puppy she gave her.

Ashley said, “I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ Give you your puppy? I’m not giving you my puppy while you keep half of my money.”

The seller called the police and the she told officers that the original puppy Ashley wanted got sick and she didn’t have her anymore, which wasn’t the same story she’d told Ashley earlier.

Ashley refused to return the puppy to the woman and she threatened to sue her.

She told viewers, “I’m pretty sure I didn’t do anything wrong. I have the texts to prove it.”

Check out the video.

Ashley posted a follow-up video and admitted that she overlooked a lot of red flags in the original posting where she learned about the puppy for sale.

Unfortunately, the puppy Ashley bought was sick with parvo, but has made a full recovery.

What a fiasco!

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual asked some good questions…

This is a weird one!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁