The Most Mysterious Song On The Internet: How A Tune Went Unidentified For Over Four Decades Before Internet Sleuths Were Finally Able To Find Its Name

Have you ever had a song stuck in your head but you just can’t figure out what the name of it was, or even who sang it?

Thanks to modern technology, it is easier than ever to get information about almost any song that has ever been written, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some that give people trouble.

In the 1980s, someone recorded a song on the radio onto a cassette tape. The family liked the song, but it was just one of many that the young man recorded it. Normally he would write down the name of the song and the band after recording it, but for some reason he wasn’t able to do it for this particular track.

The person’s sister since found the tape and tried to figure out what band sang the song, with no luck. So, she turned to the internet for help. she began posting a remastered version of the song on various places on the internet, but nobody could figure it out.

Eventually, it even got its own subreddit called /TheMysteriousSong where 59,000 members joined together to track down more information, largely without any luck.



The sister, who goes by bluuely on Reddit, explained:

“In the beginning, there were many unknown songs on my brother’s tapes. Most of them were solved within a couple of days or weeks because many radio DJs used to play their fav songs more than only once. When the song in question got aired again, my brother mostly was able to get the band and the title. He thought (or let’s say, hoped) it would be the same with this song. But as we all know, this time it didn’t happen.”

The search for this song got so much attention that it was even discussed on Rolling Stone.

It seemed that all hope of ever discovering the proper name of this song, or the band, was lost. That is until one Reddit user called marijn1412 happened to find an old newspaper article in the archives that was about a band named FEX. They were from Kiel, Germany. The article was published in September of 1984.

He recognized one of the band members from a different band called Phret, so he reached out to him. Marjin1412 explains:

“I managed to get in touch with him and asked him if he still had some old material from those bands. He then sent me some of the songs he made with FEX and Phret and lo and behold, one of them was titled Subways Of Your Mind. It’s a slightly different version from the one we know.”

So, the mystery was finally solved. The band had long since broken up, and they had no idea that their song was widely considered to be the most mysterious song on the internet. They gave their permission to share the information. One version of this recording now has more than 3 million views on YouTube.

It turns out the song was titled, “Subways of Your Mind” and if you’re interested, you can check it out here:

That song is actually pretty good.

