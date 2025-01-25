Teenager Told His Mom He Wants To Go To Trade School And Become A Mechanic, So She Told Him That He’ll Never Have The Life He Wants if He Does That

You can’t please everyone…

And that’s especially true when it comes to pleasing parents!

So is this young man wrong for what he told his mom about his future?

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for telling my mom that I don’t want to go to college? “I’m almost 16 and have a burning passion for fixing stuff, whether it be mountain bikes, dirt bikes, or cars I just love to work on them.

There are expectations…

I’ve learned to weld a bit and am working on getting better. My mom expects me to go to college because she says “you won’t be able to live the life me and your dad do” (they’re divorced). They say this because they have really nice jobs that pay them well and they do enjoy them enough.

He broke the news to her.

Recently me and my mom were driving when she brought up what college I want to go to and I told her I want to go to trade school. She went on and told me you need a degree to get a job that pays well. When I told her I wanted to be some sort of mechanic she said “you will have to do that til the day you retire and won’t get to live like me and your dad.” I told her I don’t care and would rather have a job I love than a job I don’t enjoy just to get paid. I don’t think I’m being unreasonable, but y’all tell me.”

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another person offered some advice.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another person chimed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

College isn’t for everyone…

Most parents realize that these days.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.