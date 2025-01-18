January 18, 2025 at 6:47 am

TikTokker Say They Know How To Communicate With Cats And Provide The Proof

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@etelbertomatilda

Hmmm, this is interesting…

An original video was spliced to create another video by a cat-dedicated TikTok account to see if what the man said really works: he claims to know how to call cats by faking a meow in a very specific way.

Source: TikTok

The video shows different people trying out the technique to see if it makes their own cats come running to them.

Source: TikTok

And, wouldn’t you know it, it looks like it works.

I might have to give this a shot with the stray cats that roam around my neighborhood…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@etelbertomatilda

MA-AH means “come hear “in cat language #cat #funnyvideos #foryou #fypシ #catlover

♬ original sound – Funny cat 520

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer isn’t buying it.

Source: TikTok

This is a bit odd…

