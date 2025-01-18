TikTokker Say They Know How To Communicate With Cats And Provide The Proof

Hmmm, this is interesting…

An original video was spliced to create another video by a cat-dedicated TikTok account to see if what the man said really works: he claims to know how to call cats by faking a meow in a very specific way.

The video shows different people trying out the technique to see if it makes their own cats come running to them.

And, wouldn’t you know it, it looks like it works.

I might have to give this a shot with the stray cats that roam around my neighborhood…

Take a look at the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer isn’t buying it.

This is a bit odd…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁