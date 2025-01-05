Toxic Middle-Aged Employee Complained That This Man Wasn’t Protecting Their Sensitive Data, So He Removed Her Access To Ensure Security

One of the most annoying things in the workplace is a toxic colleague who thinks we are not doing our job.

This employee shares a story of a middle-aged female colleague who is fond of judging people and complaining about their work.

He himself received a complaint from her, saying he wasn’t doing enough to protect their sensitive data.

What he did next ensured that all their data were protected and secured… even from her.

Check out all the details below.

Judge me doing my job, eh? I work an office job in charge of finance for a European company. There’s this mean single woman reaching her 50s at work. She always feels the need and privilege to judge everyone else. Her judging ranges from anything to how people do their jobs to their personal life choices to their personality and what they wear.

This employee received some complaints from her, as well.

The economy has been tough recently and pressure is high within the team, And this has manifested into lots of friction and complaints in all directions, mostly coming from her. One of the many complaints directed at me was that I wasn’t protecting our sensitive data enough. And saving our monthly reports in a sharedrive for others to access. It has been this way for decades before I joined, and no one has any issues with it. With the said sensitive data often printed out and stuck on walls anyway.

So, he decided to comply maliciously.

Normally, I just ignore the complaints and carry on my work. As both me and my boss are good at ignoring noisy complaints with no reasoning behind. But this time, I decided to maliciously comply. And now have set unique passwords for each and every file with remotely sensitive data.

He put passwords in everything and removed her access to some data files.

Now, not only does she need to keep track of all the passwords I’ve set. She also has no access to some data that my boss and I decided was no longer appropriate for her to see. Including what budget we have for some of her operating expenses. And now, we require proof of said costs. Otherwise, that budget is gone.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

While this one offers a witty suggestion.

Nice job, says this one.

Someone from the IT community shares some useful information.

And lastly, here’s an honest assumption about the female coworker.

Sometimes we need someone to call us out before we do our job properly.

Sadly.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.