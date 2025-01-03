Walmart Shopper Found A $50 Espresso Machine At The Store

This sounds like a deal!

A woman named Marlene posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she scored a sweet bargain on an espresso machine at Walmart.

Marlene said, “I heard Walmart has a $50 espresso machine, and I want it so bad. So let’s go get it.”

And, wouldn’t you know it, she found a Chefman Craftbrew espresso machine on sale for $50.

Bam!

Here’s the video.

Marlene posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that the machine worked like a charm.

She said, “Oh, it tastes good” after making a drink.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer offered a tip.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person is ready to make an exception…

That’s a nice score!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.