Walmart Shopper Found A $50 Espresso Machine At The Store
by Matthew Gilligan
This sounds like a deal!
A woman named Marlene posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she scored a sweet bargain on an espresso machine at Walmart.
Marlene said, “I heard Walmart has a $50 espresso machine, and I want it so bad. So let’s go get it.”
And, wouldn’t you know it, she found a Chefman Craftbrew espresso machine on sale for $50.
Bam!
Here’s the video.
@marlene.fit
Review coming soon hehe #espressomachine #walmartespressomachine #walmartfinds #holidaygifts #espressomachinereview #giftideas
♬ Bossa Nova jazz that seems to fit in a cafe(1433079) – TAKANORI ONDA
Marlene posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that the machine worked like a charm.
She said, “Oh, it tastes good” after making a drink.
@marlene.fit
Replying to @ashlen 🙂 actually love it so much #walmartespressomachine #walmartfinds #espressomachine #espressomachinereview #lattearttutorial #espressomachineunboxing
That’s a nice score!
