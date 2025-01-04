‘Were quietly added to their banned list as early as yesterday.’ – A Cruise Expert Said Royal Caribbean Won’t Let Passengers Bring A Common Item On Board Anymore

I guess cruise companies are getting pretty strict these days, huh?

A woman named Mindy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a common item that is now banned by Royal Caribbean.

Mindy said, “It appears that travel routers were quietly added to their banned list as early as yesterday. What we do know is that within the last week or so, they were added. Which basically means that if you’re caught going on a Royal Caribbean cruise with a travel router, they have the right to confiscate.”

She continued, “It looks like Royal wants to get its full investment and make sure that each and every person who is using Wi-Fi on their cruise ships are paying the full price. I empathize with people that are traveling with their kids and are on a budget and want to make sure that everybody can get the internet and that they can stay in touch.”

Mindy added, “The cruise lines have to protect their investments as well. It is a wild time to be a cruiser right now. Just don’t bring your travel routers on Royal Caribbean anymore lest you risk getting them confiscated.”

