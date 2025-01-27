His Son Told Him That $10K Isn’t Enough To Pay For His Wedding, So He Called Him “Spoiled” And Claimed It Was More Than Enough Money

Some members of the older generation are still living in their own little world.

This man promises his son that he will give $5,000 for his wedding.

His son was grateful but mentioned that it won’t be enough, and that’s when the argument began. It quickly became apparent that father and son didn’t see eye to eye on wedding expenses.

Find out all the details in the story below.

AITA for telling my son he and his fiancée is spoiled? My (57F) son (23M) is engaged to Peggy (22M). They have been engaged for 5 months or so. Our culture dictates that Peggy’s father and I share the costs for their wedding. He said we should provide $10k each, a total $20k budget.

This dad pledged to offer $5k for his son’s wedding.

I could afford this ,sure. But this seems insane and extravagant to me. I said I would give $5k and he could give whatever he wanted. Peggy’s father also put up $5k.

His son said it wasn’t gonna be enough.

I told my son this and he told me outright it wasn’t going to be enough. He said, “I don’t mind, I figured that Peggy and I would have to pay for some of the wedding.” I asked what he meant. He said no way would they be able to do their wedding in under $10k. I said, my own wedding, after haggling and deals, only came out to around $7k. So I do not think this is an issue.

He felt hurt when his son justified why it wasn’t enough.

He argued against me and said that my wedding was 40 years ago and prices were different. He outlined some prices, and said the cheapest venue he could find was $5k, and food alone was going to be $2.5k. He again said he didn’t mind, and thanked me for giving them money for the wedding. But I honestly felt hurt that he thought we were not giving enough.

He tried to offer suggestions to save up on the costs.

I said how could food come out to 2,500 dollars. He said that that was only around $25 per person. I suggested ordering pizzas or sub sandwiches, but he looked at me like I was crazy. I said, okay, well we can just offer less for the photographer and decorator. And he said that isn’t how things are done.

Then, he dropped an honest but hurtful remark about him and his future daughter-in-law.

I said it is how things are done and maybe if he and Peggy weren’t so spoiled…And expecting the best of the best for everything, then $10k would be plenty. After I said this, he just closed his eyes and thanked me for the money and basically told me to get out.

His wife and friends have varying opinions.

I was complaining about this instance to my wife. She told me I was being a stick in the mud, and it’s his only wedding. My friends agree with me though. AITA?

Prices have definitely changed in the past 40 years. This dad seems out of touch.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares an honest opinion.

While this person makes a comparison of prices.

This person thinks the dad should apologize.

You’re wildly out of touch, says this person.

Finally, here’s a valid response from this user.

Not spoiled, just being realistic.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.