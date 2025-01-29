Shopping On Discount Sites Like Temu? You Need To Make Sure What You’re Buying Will Work In America.

When buying electronics from a discount site like Temu it is important to ensure it will be compatible with your home.

TikToker @dallas_ponzo works at Best Buy and he has a story where someone bought equipment from Temu and found that the adaptor he was told he needed didn’t even exist.

He started off his video by saying, “A customer walked up to me with a piece of paper yesterday that said, ‘dual channel wireless projector.’ He handed it to me and said, ‘do you guys carry these?'”

Sounds like just a normal day so far, but it gets worse. He continues, “I pulled out my phone and looked it up in the app and it only pulled up normal projectors.” After looking he told the customer, “I don’t think so, I’m just seeing normal projectors.” After checking it out, the customer explains, “It’s a $40 adapter.”

Clearly they don’t have it, but the customer wasn’t going to accept that.



After a lot of back and forth, he found that the product doesn’t exist. Then it comes out where he got the speakers. The customer said, “Yeah, I got them off Temu.”

Temu is really cheap, but things just don’t work sometimes.

You have to be really careful when buying off of sites like that.

The customer eventually gave up, with the story ending by saying, “After like 30 minutes the guy finally accepted that it wasn’t going to pair and left the building.”

I can totally see why this guy was so frustrated, but he should have been more careful when buying.

There was a lot more to the story though, with the customer trying to convince this TikToker that they had what he needed.

Be careful when shopping on discount sites.

But you already knew that…right?

